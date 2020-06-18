Now OOS - EVGA Clearance Sale? on H370 ITX, Z370 Micro, Z370 FTW, Z370 Classified K - $70 to $100

H370 Stinger ITX

Maybe a hot deal if you save $150 on a z370 vs a z490 board and pick up a good price on an 8th or 9th gen chip (you lucky folks who live next to microcenter, etc). These aren't B-stock boards and come with a full 3 year warranty. The only worry might be if they are really, really old stock with bioses from before 9th gen (various bios updates released from late 2018 to about April 2019 added 9th gen support). FWIW, the microcodes for the i3-8100 (which evga supports) also cover the 8th gen Pentium Gold and Celeron chips (not in EVGA's official supported compatability list) and I was able to flash my early z370 FTW with a 9th gen-supporting bios using a G4920 a year ago.Associate codes are good for an additional 5% off (referral codes aren't allowed according to Hot Deals rules to I won't include one, but look around).