Now batting for team red!

leezard

leezard

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 24, 2004
Messages
4,802
My ancient ass computer died today, took it as a sign to upgrade.

old and busted
iNTEL I5 4570
MSI Z78 GD65 motherboard
32GB mismatched DDR3
Enermax PSU
2 1TB SSD and 1 iTB spinner

New Hotness
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Asus X570-Plus
32GB G Skill Ripjaw
Corsair RM850x PSU
1 1TB NVME (and other drives from previous build)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top