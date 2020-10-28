Now batting for team red!

leezard
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2004
- Messages
- 4,802
My ancient ass computer died today, took it as a sign to upgrade.
old and busted
iNTEL I5 4570
MSI Z78 GD65 motherboard
32GB mismatched DDR3
Enermax PSU
2 1TB SSD and 1 iTB spinner
New Hotness
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Asus X570-Plus
32GB G Skill Ripjaw
Corsair RM850x PSU
1 1TB NVME (and other drives from previous build)
