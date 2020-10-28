Now batting for team red!

My ancient ass computer died today, took it as a sign to upgrade.



old and busted

iNTEL I5 4570

MSI Z78 GD65 motherboard

32GB mismatched DDR3

Enermax PSU

2 1TB SSD and 1 iTB spinner



New Hotness

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Asus X570-Plus

32GB G Skill Ripjaw

Corsair RM850x PSU

1 1TB NVME (and other drives from previous build)