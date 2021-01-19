erek
""We are proud to announce our FIPS 140-2 validation from NIST. These are key milestones for Novachips," said Daniel Kim Novachips CEO. "This validation demonstrates our commitment to offering best-in-class flash storage products not only from data capacity but also from the data security perspective."
"In today's challenging cybersecurity environment, the FIPS certification ensures the customers to meet the toughest standards for data security and encryption," said SJ Yoo, Global Sales Director at Novachips. "We are pleased to offer certified data-at-rest encryption technology on super-density 8 TB military-grade SATA SSD and high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD products.""
https://www.techpowerup.com/277438/novachips-prepares-8tb-military-grade-ssds
