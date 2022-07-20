Nova Launcher Acquired by Branch

I'm not going to be that guy who immediately freaks out and suggests finding a new launcher, but it's worth keeping an eye on. If you're on Android there's a 95% chance Google already has all of your data, but Branch is yet another company interested in user info. If you weren't aware, they started rolling out Nova version 8 in beta last week, too. The changelist is long and I don't know what some of the things even mean, but I've noticed it lets you get much more granular with color and layout customizations.