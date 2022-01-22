Notebook Review and Forums closing 1/31/2022

This is pretty sad news for anyone that relies on using a laptop as their daily driver:It will be sad if they do not archive all the forum posts. Many tech savvy people go to Notebook Review forums for help and information on laptops and it will be a shame to have all this information lost in the wild.I, still to this day, have an ole Gateway P-7811FX. When it came time, several years ago, to upgrade that laptop, that was the place I went.It would be great if someone finds a way to archive all these forums and have them readily available to anyone needing information on his or her laptop.