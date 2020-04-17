Not to sure were to post this, extortion email.

Just got an extortion email a few minutes ago and they included an old password I used before a couple of years ago before my laptop was stolen.



I have no intention of replying to it, and I always had the camera covered after I bought it.

Makes me wonder if the guy that stole it got his freak on or what.

Maybe I should ask him to go ahead so I know what the thief looks like and submit it to the police!? Lol joking.

Anyone know a group to screw with this guy?

Here's the text.....

From: Neddy Peligrad

"I do know, ********, is your password.



I need your total attention for the coming Twenty-four hours, or I may make sure you that you live out of shame for the rest of your existence.



Hello there, you do not know me. However I know all the things about you. Your present facebook contact list, phone contacts as well as all the digital activity in your computer from previous 158 days.



And this includes, your self pleasure video footage, which brings me to the primary reason why I am writing this particular e mail to you.



Well the previous time you went to the porno online sites, my malware was activated inside your computer system which ended up saving a lovely video footage of your self pleasure act simply by activating your web camera.

(you got a incredibly unusual taste btw lmao)



I have the entire recording. If you think I am messing around, just reply proof and I will be forwarding the particular recording randomly to 5 people you're friends with.



It might end up being your friends, co workers, boss, mother and father (I'm not sure! My software will randomly pick the contacts).



Will you be able to look into anyone's eyes again after it? I doubt that...



Nonetheless, it does not have to be that route.



I would like to make you a one time, non negotiable offer.



Purchase USD 2000 in bitcoin and send them on the listed below address:



b***c1qq99pu9jgpkqmhkupk8zq4h68tkxts7vm05kprx

[case-SENSITIVE so copy & paste it, and remove *** from it]



(If you don't know how, lookup how to purchase bitcoin. Do not waste my important time)



If you send out this 'donation' (let's call it that?). After that, I will go away and under no circumstances get in touch with you again. I will erase everything I have got in relation to you. You may very well keep on living your normal day to day life with no concern.



You have 24 hours to do so. Your time starts off as soon you go through this mail. I have got an special program code that will inform me once you read this email therefore don't attempt to act smart."