Not sure where to post - Low idle power consumption setup

i7-4790 (undervolted 0.1v)

32 gig generic ddr3 (also undervolted to 1.25v)

Asrock B85M pro4

M1505/LSI 9211-8

8 x2 tb drives

Coolermaster V450s - chosen due to low load efficiency

2x 120mm fans in the front blowing on the drives (pwm) - Noctua

1x 140mm case side Antec Truequiet

1x 140mm top rear of the case Antec truequiet

1x 120mm rear of case (Noctua)

I can't reduce the number of drives yet, but intend to in reasonable short order.

I can potentially move to an i5-4570t (2 core), which may bring down idle power use by about 5W (at a guess?) - I typically don't need the grunt of the 4 cores. Load consumption isn't an issue as it's not usually loaded to any great extent.

I could potentially shut down the drives once a day, then spin up once a day (eg 12am-7am)

I could move to a newer drive controller which could save me 5-7w

