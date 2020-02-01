Not sure where to post - Low idle power consumption setup

Hey folks
I'm on a mission to reduce the standby power consumption in my household and my server is a constant target.
It currently is set up as follows:
- i7-4790 (undervolted 0.1v)
- 32 gig generic ddr3 (also undervolted to 1.25v)
- Asrock B85M pro4
- M1505/LSI 9211-8
- 8 x2 tb drives
- Coolermaster V450s - chosen due to low load efficiency
- 2x 120mm fans in the front blowing on the drives (pwm) - Noctua
- 1x 140mm case side Antec Truequiet
- 1x 140mm top rear of the case Antec truequiet
- 1x 120mm rear of case (Noctua)
Thoughts:
- I can't reduce the number of drives yet, but intend to in reasonable short order.
- I can potentially move to an i5-4570t (2 core), which may bring down idle power use by about 5W (at a guess?) - I typically don't need the grunt of the 4 cores. Load consumption isn't an issue as it's not usually loaded to any great extent.
- I could potentially shut down the drives once a day, then spin up once a day (eg 12am-7am)
- I could move to a newer drive controller which could save me 5-7w
Any other thoughts?
