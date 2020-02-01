Not sure where to post - Low idle power consumption setup

Keljian

Joined
Joined
Nov 7, 2006
Messages
788
Hey folks

I'm on a mission to reduce the standby power consumption in my household and my server is a constant target.

It currently is set up as follows:
  • i7-4790 (undervolted 0.1v)
  • 32 gig generic ddr3 (also undervolted to 1.25v)
  • Asrock B85M pro4
  • M1505/LSI 9211-8
  • 8 x2 tb drives
  • Coolermaster V450s - chosen due to low load efficiency
  • 2x 120mm fans in the front blowing on the drives (pwm) - Noctua
  • 1x 140mm case side Antec Truequiet
  • 1x 140mm top rear of the case Antec truequiet
  • 1x 120mm rear of case (Noctua)
Currently it idles at about 70w, with drives spun down that reduces to about to 35-40w but I keep them spun up at the moment due to the fact that spin up/spin down lags media playback and other things.

Thoughts:
  • I can't reduce the number of drives yet, but intend to in reasonable short order.
  • I can potentially move to an i5-4570t (2 core), which may bring down idle power use by about 5W (at a guess?) - I typically don't need the grunt of the 4 cores. Load consumption isn't an issue as it's not usually loaded to any great extent.
  • I could potentially shut down the drives once a day, then spin up once a day (eg 12am-7am)
  • I could move to a newer drive controller which could save me 5-7w

Any other thoughts?
 
N4CR

N4CR

Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,408
Ssd and zen2 with a custom power table is the expensive option.
 
