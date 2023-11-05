Not sure if a case like this exists

I upgraded my build to a 4090 recently. Housing it has been a challenge, due to the asinine configuration of the 12VHPWR connection and its limitations, combined with the fact that I decided to get an AIO.You can view the parts list here, at least for the upgrade:12VHPWR connectors are not supposed to bend until 40+mm away from the socket, and preferably mostly upwards or downwards. I couldn't achieve this in my current Lian Li Lancool II Mesh case, at least not while closing the door. So I just left it open. I decided to get this kit from Amazon:And simply cut out some custom mesh extensions for my case.It's been working great, no dust gets in and the temperatures are really good... but it is a bit jank.So in order to accommodate this GPU normally and comfortably I need a case with a width of at least 8-9 inches from my reckoning, via where the tubing meets the door. So I have the following criteria:1. 8-9 in clearance from motherboard to side.2. At least 6 3.5" HDD bays.3. Obviously great airflow.All I could find with a search was this:But I don't want a $400 upgrade to a case that looks like a larger caveman tower case. I'm not sure if anything else exists, though.