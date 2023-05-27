Not sure how or why I have 2 IP addresses with Spectrum that work

I have an Arris SB8200, purchased not provided by the ISP, it has the older firmware that does not support link aggregation. It has two WAN ports. I have a pfSense router and out of curiosity plugged that second WAN port into the router. To my surprise the router is showing me a second IP addresses, another IPv4 and IPv6 address. I can confirm that second IP address works, I was able to dynamic DNS it and log into my NAS with it.
Is this some sort of oversight from the ISP? I thought ISP's don't give second IP addresses to residential customers.
I am on Spectrum standard residential internet in Hawaii.
