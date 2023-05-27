Not sure how or why I have 2 IP addresses with Spectrum that work

I have an Arris SB8200, purchased not provided by the ISP, it has the older firmware that does not support link aggregation. It has two WAN ports. I have a pfSense router and out of curiosity plugged that second WAN port into the router. To my surprise the router is showing me a second IP addresses, another IPv4 and IPv6 address. I can confirm that second IP address works, I was able to dynamic DNS it and log into my NAS with it.

Is this some sort of oversight from the ISP? I thought ISP's don't give second IP addresses to residential customers.

I am on Spectrum standard residential internet in Hawaii.
 

Not necessarily an oversight as a lot of ISPs would allow you to pull multiple public IPs if you had a switch on the connection. Usually they top out at 2x though.

More of an edge case that they missed since they probably never planned for a CPE modem to request more than a single IP from a single device, which the 8200 can do.

Having a second IP like this can be handy for sure, especially when the second IP is on a completely different route. But if there's an actual node or signal issue, both connections will go out.

Now, here's the kicker that you may not realize--you may be getting 2x the bandwidth, one via each connection. I would connect individual devices to each IP and run simultaneous speed tests and see what you get. If both are hitting your paid plan, then congrats, you've got a multi-wan setup in the waiting. :)
 
