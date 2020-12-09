Not sure but it sounds like someone have parked a 747 in my Threadripper loud whining noise

Hi guys,i recently build a Threadripper system and with that I also entered the water cooling arena. So please bare with me if these are obvious questions and issues.with some recommendations from several members here I settled on Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme 280 - Black edition, then someone mentioned that 280 wasn’t enough, so I added another unit. Then the cpu block wasn’t full size, so I replaced it with the Optimus Absolute Threadripper 3+it all fits into a Fractal Design Define 7 Xl case, probably because I am not using ny drive bays, all disks are NVMEHowever, there is an annoying whining, I pulled both Eisbaer apart to check the settings, which is 3 of 5 on the internal dial. I also tried 2, but made no differencewhat can cause this jet engine sound?water pumpsbe quiet fans on the radiatorsthe cpu block?currently no other fansits not the GPU OR AIC, I have eliminated them.running a cpu stress test for 10-20 min max temp is 70 degrees Ci hope you can help because it is slowly driving me more madlolthank you for your time