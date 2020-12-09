Not sure but it sounds like someone have parked a 747 in my Threadripper loud whining noise

Hi guys,
i recently build a Threadripper system and with that I also entered the water cooling arena. So please bare with me if these are obvious questions and issues.
with some recommendations from several members here I settled on Alphacool Eisbaer Extreme 280 - Black edition, then someone mentioned that 280 wasn’t enough, so I added another unit. Then the cpu block wasn’t full size, so I replaced it with the Optimus Absolute Threadripper 3+
it all fits into a Fractal Design Define 7 Xl case, probably because I am not using ny drive bays, all disks are NVME
However, there is an annoying whining, I pulled both Eisbaer apart to check the settings, which is 3 of 5 on the internal dial. I also tried 2, but made no difference
what can cause this jet engine sound?
water pumps
be quiet fans on the radiators
the cpu block?
currently no other fans
its not the GPU OR AIC, I have eliminated them.
running a cpu stress test for 10-20 min max temp is 70 degrees C
i hope you can help because it is slowly driving me more mad lol
thank you for your time
