Not Solved: Unbearably Slow PCIe Gen 4 NVME Speeds

Welp, this issue is now back. CrystalDiskMark seems fine on any size test, but any actual usage results in 100% Read Activity (shown in HWInfo) at around 10 - 20 MB/s read regardless if on 3.0, 4.0 or auto. Quick test of Uncharted gave a laggy intro screen and super delayed dialogue/glitchy cutscenes at the part I left off on.I wonder if some of this could be a physical connection issue? The top NVME looks a little suspicious with how much you can see under the motherboards included heatspreader.... Obviously can't see the other two. Honestly I can't remember if I used an m.2 screw on the standoff, I might've just screwed down the heatspreaders at the time. I swapped GPUs last week so took a pic, which I didn't notice it at the time (and yes disregard broken PCIe retention clip... I know, I broke it off a long time ago)Probably won't have a chance to tear it back down until next weekend, at that time I'll make sure the drives are seated good and have m.2 standoff screws. Would this potentially have anything to do with it? Seems like the same issue from before is back and is affecting all three of my NVMEs.