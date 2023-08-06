Not Solved: Unbearably Slow PCIe Gen 4 NVME Speeds

Dopamin3

Dopamin3

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2009
Messages
502
This issue is solved: https://hardforum.com/threads/unbearably-slow-pcie-gen-4-nvme-speeds.2029780/post-1045710560


1691364466299.png


The rig in question is in my signature below, and I'm on Windows 10 Pro 22H2. The drive in question is an Inland Performance Plus 4TB NVME (supposed to be up to 7200MB/s read and 6800 MB/s write).

Screenshot is from HWInfo64. I was playing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and some of the cutscenes were laggy/jumping around. After Googling this it basically just appears to be slow storage, and low and behold that's my issue. I'm currently verifying the game files as well, and it's reading at a steady 22 MB/s. The maximum it ever reached while the PC was on for a few days was 942 MB/s. I primarily use this drive just for games. It has a good bit on it, 3.01 TB used with 636 GB remaining (total capacity 3.63 TB in Windows) but is it normal to see such terrible performance at ~82.5% capacity?

This is running off a chipset fed PCIe 4.0 NVME slot on the X570 Aorus Xtreme, I understand it's not going to be as fast as a CPU provided NVME slot, but c'mon really? I might as well use a hard drive...

edit: I'm on AMD Chipset driver version 4.03.03.431 and the newest on AMD website is 5.05.16.529 so I will update that and post if it changes anything.
 
Last edited:
Dopamin3 said:
It has a good bit on it, 3.01 TB used with 636 GB remaining (total capacity 3.63 TB in Windows) but is it normal to see such terrible performance at ~82.5% capacity?
Click to expand...
some times. get it down to about 60% and see if it shoots back up in speed.
if its not that hopefully the newer drivers help.
 
Why would read speeds be affected by the amount of free space available?
 
Azrak said:
Why would read speeds be affected by the amount of free space available?
Click to expand...
SSD manufacturers have been using part of the drive as an SLC cache for many years now. When the drive fills up, that cache is converted to the slower NAND type, drastically slowing down the drive.

Freeing up space and performing the windows drive optimization (TRIM function) usually restores performance until the drive reaches that threshold again.
 
arestavo said:
SSD manufacturers have been using part of the drive as an SLC cache for many years now. When the drive fills up, that cache is converted to the slower NAND type, drastically slowing down the drive.

Freeing up space and performing the windows drive optimization (TRIM function) usually restores performance until the drive reaches that threshold again.
Click to expand...

Pseudo-SLC cache has no affect on reads, only writes. Also, no SSD is setting aside over half a TB, even when empty. That's also plenty of space to perform TRIM operations. There's no way the amount of available space is causing OP's issue.

DRAM cache (or lack thereof) will affect latency a touch (e.g., finding/placing a file), but not overall read/write speeds.
 
Updating the AMD chipset drivers did not help. When Steam is verifying the game files it still caps out at about 20 MB/s. I'm going to try disabling write caching as this reddit post discusses: https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapc/comments/t0q6d0/steam_write_speed_to_ssd_very_slow_1020_mbs_how/ Maybe verification of game files has this issue even though most people are talking about Steam writing. Maybe write caching enabled in the first place was causing the slow reads? I'm not sure how but I had to have slow reads because that's where the game is installed and the only explanation I can think of that was causing the very glitchy cutscenes.

Now here is the weird thing. I ran CrystalDiskMark on this drive, and it actually seems to be performing like it should on a chipset lane:
1691406872277.png


It will probably be another couple days before I can test again but will post another update once write caching is disabled and any further input is appreciated.
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
Pseudo-SLC cache has no affect on reads, only writes. Also, no SSD is setting aside over half a TB, even when empty. That's also plenty of space to perform TRIM operations. There's no way the amount of available space is causing OP's issue.

DRAM cache (or lack thereof) will affect latency a touch (e.g., finding/placing a file), but not overall read/write speeds.
Click to expand...
My bad on the reads, but drive testing has shown your understanding to not be the case with regards to slc cache size.
Also, no SSD is setting aside over half a TB
Click to expand...

As to the OPs 22MB/s reads in Steam, I'm not certain but that could be down to file type. As in, a highly compressed file that hits the CPU hard and doesn't go as fast as it's a single threaded function. There have been game updates that go at 60MB/s for my Micron 9300 Pro, and others that are accomplished at a much, much higher rate.
 
Last edited:
Yeah, steam does weird things because its downloading and decompressing at the same time. So never use steam as a benchmark for download or read/write speeds unless you're transferring the file from somewhere else locally.
 
I have no idea what the issue is here, but it's not just limited to Steam and it's affecting all three drives. CrystalDiskMark really doesn't show anything abnormal on the drives, you can see tests on all three here but everything real world (opening programs, moving files in file explorer etc...) is just slow.

So far I have:
  • Verified TRIM is enabled. It already was, but I manually ran TRIM for each drive in Windows "Defragment and Optimize Drives" by clicking Optimize on each of the three.
  • Turned off write caching on each drive in device manager.
  • Updated the driver in device manager under Storage controllers for each drive, changing it from "Standard NVM Express Controller driver" to "Phison NVME 1.2 Storport Miniport" using a Phison driver I found here.
  • Updated AMD Chipset drivers to the latest available, at the time 5.05.16.529.
  • Updated to latest BIOS for my board- F37d, made sure AHCI was enabled and CSM disabled (they already were this way on f36b beforehand which I was on for a while). Basically the only changes in my BIOS are enabling XMP, running UCLK:MCLK 1:1 and slightly undervolting vSOC to 1.125v (it autos to 1.2v which I feel is a little high)
  • "Clean boot" or whatever you call it on Windows 10, disabling all startup items and non Microsoft services.
Right now I'm backing up everything, screenshot attached of how slow it's going (note the destination can do about 300MB/s write sustained EASY, it's an iSCSi share over 2.5GbE). Then I'm going to throw in the towel and physically remove and re-install the drives, secure erase them all, reinstall Windows and see how it goes from there. SMART looks good on all the drives and they all have pretty low TBW. No data seems corrupted.

1691705583916.png


I'd be interested to see any more input on this is. I hope it's not the motherboard or the drives.
 
pendragon1 said:
does internal drive to drive copying slow down too?
Click to expand...
Yes, I tried copying a decent size single file (like 5gb or so) and it hovers around 20 MB/s . From one drive to any other, or even to itself (like from c:/ to another folder in c:/)
 
I'm not convinced there's a problem, but anyway, have you tried limiting it to PCIe3? Assuming your BIOS gives you the option...
 
Dopamin3 said:
This is running off a chipset fed PCIe 4.0 NVME slot on the X570 Aorus Xtreme, I understand it's not going to be as fast as a CPU provided NVME slot, but c'mon really? I might as well use a hard drive...
Click to expand...
When I added a third Nvme drive to my raid 0 array on X570 it actually slowed access to the array by a considerable amount for small random file reads and writes. So much so that I broke the array and rebuilt it with only two drives. The third drive via chipset just bottle necked the crap outta the array even though the sequential speeds were over 10K MB/sec it just felt slower in everyday tasks.
Click to expand...
 
Those Crystal Disk tests at 1GiB is not enough...up it and you'll most likely see the change.
 
Luke M said:
I'm not convinced there's a problem, but anyway, have you tried limiting it to PCIe3? Assuming your BIOS gives you the option...
Click to expand...
I have not attempted this yet but I will try before nuking everything. Pretty sure I saw that option while navigating around in the BIOS. Another day or two until everything is copied so won't be able to test for a little bit. Even if I halve my theoretical speeds, that's fine and would be a good solution.
bluestang said:
Those Crystal Disk tests at 1GiB is not enough...up it and you'll most likely see the change.
Click to expand...
Here is on one of the drives not in use right now (other two are copying to network), 1 pass on the largest size (64GiB) and it looks pretty decent to me. Doesn't add up why it's so slow real world.
1691756487120.png


learners permit I can't quote your post for some reason, but I'm not doing these in RAID 0. Each one is separate. I understand why that issue would happen in your scenario but these are three separate drives. I expected the chipset provided m.2 slow to be slower, but not 20MB/s slow.
 
Have you tried disabling any and all antivirus and antimalware? The intermittent slow down sounds to me like it could be software. You might also try booting into a USB linux environment and then test a simple file copy. If it's still at 20 mbps in Linux, at least you've eliminated the OS and any software standing in your way.

Also, you could start doing what you do that's limited to 20 mbps and watch Resource monitor > Disk while it happens. See if you can spot what's consuming resources.
 
Luke M said:
I'm not convinced there's a problem, but anyway, have you tried limiting it to PCIe3? Assuming your BIOS gives you the option...
Click to expand...
After trying PCIe 3 mode it limited CrystalDiskMark to around 3600MB/s, but the same issue persists in actually doing anything on the PC.
ochadd said:
Have you tried disabling any and all antivirus and antimalware? The intermittent slow down sounds to me like it could be software. You might also try booting into a USB linux environment and then test a simple file copy. If it's still at 20 mbps in Linux, at least you've eliminated the OS and any software standing in your way.

Also, you could start doing what you do that's limited to 20 mbps and watch Resource monitor > Disk while it happens. See if you can spot what's consuming resources.
Click to expand...
I only run Windows Defender, but yes the issue persists with it completely disabled (along with tamper protection and whatever else). Resource monitor doesn't really reveal much. Here I am attempting to copy a 90GB iso file from my lowest capacity drive to itself:

1691895165751.png



Is there potentially an issue here with the alignment of my partitions? I've never really messed with this but started reading about how bad alignments can cause weird performance.


1691895293672.png


Edit: even in Ubuntu live CD it seems like the performance is very slow on the "Timing buffered disk reads" after doing hdpartm -tT on each device

1691884146834.png
 
Last edited:
I am out of ideas but this is an interesting thread. Now it looks like hardware issue again. Is there another PC you could test those drives in? Different mobo, CPU and all that.
 
Well, this issue is now fixed. The last two steps I did:

#1: I modified the Windows registry and power plan according to this Reddit post. After rebooting, all three drives performed abysmally slow. Whether copying to the same drive, or across drives.
#2: I then formatted / secure erased both of my non boot drives from a linux boot environment with "nvme format -s1 /dev/devicename"

I did not touch the boot drive where Windows was installed. I copied everything back from my 2.5GbE iSCSI share, and it basically ran at 300MB/s the whole time (at times during many small files, it would dip a little, as to be expected). Now Uncharted cutscenes don't skip, and I'm getting fast read and writes in real world usage (>1Gbps on a random folder copy containing various file sizes). I tested each of the three drives, whether copying from one to another or to itself. The read and write speeds are not terribly slow.

I don't exactly understand why this fixed it, but it did. I'm still puzzled why CrystalDiskMark showed fast speeds but real world usage was terrible. This motherboard runs my boot drive off the CPU, the two others are from the chipset. The issue was happening across all drives, including the boot drive being limited to 20ish MB/s. Now doing various real world tests, it's performing as I would expect. All drives are filled back to the same capacity filled they were (C:/ CPU fed drive: 37.6%, D:/ 88%, E:/: 15%) and they all perform great now.

For a lack of technical explanation, maybe something "screwy" was happening on one of the two drives I wiped that would cause this to happen? I hope the drives themselves aren't having an issue. SMART data is good on all three drives, I get they aren't name brand being Inland but they have the Phison E18 controller, and Micron 96L TLC (I don't have the new revision with 176L TLC) with a 3000TBW, 6 year warranty. I'd be curious to see what opinions are on what the cause of the issue would've been in the first place. When I initially built the PC I didn't have these issues, it just happened probably within the last month. The Inland drives have been in my system since late May, 2022.
 
Glad you solved it! I'm not totally surprised the CrystalDisk benchmark was a "lie" though, synthetic benchmarks are never to be trusted too much haha.
 
In hind sight, it probably would have been good to try some other benchmarks. I've not experienced an issue where real world performance was so far removed from CrystalDisk Mark like this. How wiping secondary drives improved performance on your boot drive is weird. To me I would presume that there was some corruption or mechanical/flash issue on a secondary drive that both Windows and Ubuntu were struggling with. That caused some subsystem to struggle against it slowing storage down across the machine.

For instance, just this weekend, I was trying to recover data from a very slow HDD that was in an HMI machine that connected to PLCs. Stuck the drive in a USB to SATA caddy and every time I would try to copy data off it the mouse would disappear for 5+ minutes while Windows struggled to access the data. After the 5 minutes the disk would "wake up" and copy at upwards of 150 mbps. Chkdsk found major corruption after I was able to back up critical data. Something like that going on where other related process struggle that are thinly unrelated.
 
Welp, this issue is now back. CrystalDiskMark seems fine on any size test, but any actual usage results in 100% Read Activity (shown in HWInfo) at around 10 - 20 MB/s read regardless if on 3.0, 4.0 or auto. Quick test of Uncharted gave a laggy intro screen and super delayed dialogue/glitchy cutscenes at the part I left off on.

I wonder if some of this could be a physical connection issue? The top NVME looks a little suspicious with how much you can see under the motherboards included heatspreader.... Obviously can't see the other two. Honestly I can't remember if I used an m.2 screw on the standoff, I might've just screwed down the heatspreaders at the time. I swapped GPUs last week so took a pic, which I didn't notice it at the time (and yes disregard broken PCIe retention clip... I know, I broke it off a long time ago)

1700008592357.png


Probably won't have a chance to tear it back down until next weekend, at that time I'll make sure the drives are seated good and have m.2 standoff screws. Would this potentially have anything to do with it? Seems like the same issue from before is back and is affecting all three of my NVMEs.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top