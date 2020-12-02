Not-So-Solid State: SSD Makers Swap Parts Without Telling Us

Would you like to know exactly what the SSD you’re buying is capable of when you purchase it at retail?...Unfortunately that’s becoming more difficult because some SSD manufacturers are now changing not only the NAND flash but also the SSD controller after the original products have been released and reviewed, but they aren’t disclosing that practice to customersWe’ve dug into the matter and tested three different versions of one SSD and found big differences in performance, but the SSDs all come with the same product name, number, and sticker on the drive...As our testing shows, the changes have a big impact on performance...Among other declines, one altered Adata SSD suffered from a 41% reduction in file copy performance and a 500 MBps decline in light workloads after the changes...In fact, one revision can’t even deliver on the rated 3,500/3,000 MBps specification, not to mention the rated 4K random performance, like the other revisionsToday we’re focusing on testing Adata’s XPG SX8200 Pro, but as we’ll outline below, Adata isn’t the only company to switch out SSD controllers without informing customers that the drive you see in product reviews isn’t necessarily the same drive you’re buying at checkout...