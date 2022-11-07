Not PC ? But TV to Soundbar Digital Audio cable

Need some help connecting my 2007 Sharp Aquios TV with an Optical Digital output to a bose sound bar with a digital in.
I do not know if those 2 connectors are the same or different.
TV: https://www.crutchfield.ca/S-1Kj0hvCK48O/p_284LC42D62/Sharp-LC-42D62U.html
Soundbar: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/bose-tv-speaker-bluetooth-soundbar/14801063
Thanks wise folks
