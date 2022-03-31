Not grasping LAN-In/Out firewall rules...

OpenSource Ghost
- Feb 14, 2022
Ubiquiti has the following firewall chains (IPTables-based):
- WAN-In (from WAN to LAN)
- WAN-Out (from LAN to WAN)
- WAN-Local (from WAN to router localhost)
- LAN-In (???)
- LAN-Out (???)
- LAN-Local (from LAN to router localhost)
I am not grasping the LAN-In and LAN-Out sections. Here's how Ubiquiti defines them:
If I create a LAN-Out firewall rule that drops all traffic, except TCP and UDP packets where:
Source = my LAN subnet, Destination = any network
Then WAN doesn't work
If I create a LAN-Out firewall rule that drop all traffic, except TCP and UDP packets where:
Source = any network, Destination - my LAN subnet
Then WAN works
Shouldn't it be the other way around?
