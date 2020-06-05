Not enough PCI-E slot, possible for freeNAS or Unraid to retain network settings when installing a PCI-E network card?

Title is a little confusing, so I'll explain.



Using my old gaming computer for a NAS, and I've identified a potential snag.



i7 860

12gb ram

Gigabyte H55 mobo



Now, the above motherboard has two full length PCI-E slots, meaning I can insert anywhere from 1x up to 16x. But it also has multiple PCIE 1x slots.



Now the issue on hand -- I would like to run Dell H310 raid card in IT mode. So that's the top slot occupied.

I also would like to run an Intel gigabit PCI-E card, since onboard is realtek crap and can't sustain thoughtputs. So that's the bottom 16x slot occupied.



Buuuuuuuut, the board and the CPU do not have integrated graphics, so I have to remove one of the cards to install a GPU to at least set up either freeNAS or unraid.



So my question is, if I set up the OS with a GPU in slot #2 (slot #1 being the RAID card), then take out GPU and install gigabit PCIE card, would the OS be able to retain the network settings and apply it to the PCIE network card?