NordVPN vs SurfShark - Security, streaming services, speed

Basically just want to know which VPN I should go with here.



Right now Surfshark basic is $1.99 a month (on sale right now for Cyberweek). Nord basic is $2.69 (through their retention guy trying to get me back, otherwise $2.99).

Price wise they're close enough for me to be okay with either.



I just care about security (leaks, not being in the country, not giving info to the government, etc)

Being able to stream without getting blocked and having to disable the VPN (ideally blocking ads, which they both do anyway)

And which has the better speed (yes, I know they both will drop max speeds, but which one does so less).



Or some third low cost option I haven't thought of. Looked at Mulvad and Firefox VPN (which are the same thing). They're both more expensive and I don't think they offer anything superior here. ExpressVPN is way more expensive and they've been bought by an ads company, so they're out for me.