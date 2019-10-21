NordVPN confirms it was hacked

A

acascianelli






God damn it...Good thing I'm only using it to access region locked content on an old Apple TV.
 
E

EniGmA1987






Definitely something to consider when using a VPN. How do you know various governments havent wormed their way into that network?
 
A

acascianelli






mnewxcv said:
Why don't people just VPN into their home network when using public wifi?
Click to expand...
Most people don't have a firewall capable of setting up a VPN like that, or the expertise on how to do it. Something like this is easy for idiots because they can just download an app on their phone or a single Windows app to do it.
 
Machupo

Machupo






Wouldn't having this TLS key enable a targeted MITM attack as it authenticates the attacker as a NordVPN server to a client & when linked with a proxy (and a Nord account) give access to unencrypted traffic? Or am I reading the "server authentication" part of the article incorrectly?
 
