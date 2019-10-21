So glad I just paid for 3 years.
Sigh
https://techcrunch.com/2019/10/21/nordvpn-confirms-it-was-hacked/
I was under the impression most people use these from their home network going out to hide their traffic. Whether they want "privacy" or to cover illegal activity.Why don't people just VPN into their home network when using public wifi?
Most people don't have a firewall capable of setting up a VPN like that, or the expertise on how to do it. Something like this is easy for idiots because they can just download an app on their phone or a single Windows app to do it.Why don't people just VPN into their home network when using public wifi?
This is a really good article on what happened:
https://restoreprivacy.com/nordvpn-hack/