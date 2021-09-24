NordVPN blocks connection to "trusted" home Wi-FI (Windows)

I just signed up for NordVPN and I wanted to learn about configuration using my laptop Win 10 client.



I configured both my 2.4 and 5.0 home WiFi networks as "trusted." I had assumed that NordVPN would allow direct access to these WiFi networks without going through a VPN. Instead, NordVPN effectively cut off access to these two WiFi networks from the laptop. At the same time, my other Windows systems and my iOS devices all connected to the 5.0 network without problem.



So I turned off the NordVPN "start automatically with Windows" option and then rebooted the laptop. Now the laptop connects to WiFi without any problems.



So what did I do wrong? Or misunderstand?