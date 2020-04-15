NordLocker is doing a bounty campaign

RoxieToast
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2019
- Messages
- 27
NordLocker - an encryption software service - is doing a bounty campaign on one of their encrypted folders for a good amount of money. Looks like they're trying to attract the attention of some high end hackers because they're encryption seems solid - at least from the tech that they're using. Do you guys things it's even possible to crack software that's closed source? You can find more info about it on their official page.
https://nordlocker.com/locker-bounty/
https://nordlocker.com/locker-bounty/