Noob question: Ballpark revenue? $0.70 per day on a 1060?

I basically wanted a space heater that pays me back during the winter, so I spent all afternoon learning about mining. I set up NiceHashOS on a machine with a geforce 1060. It should be about 20mh/s.
Nicehash's dashboard tells me [at best]:
Current mining profitability
0.00002304 BTC / 24h
≈ €0.72
So it varies a bit, from about $.42 to $.83 per day in what I understand to be revenue.
Is this accurate? Does the amount sound reasonable? Do I need to seek out a different miner or cryptocurrency?
Nicehash's dashboard tells me [at best]:
Current mining profitability
0.00002304 BTC / 24h
≈ €0.72
So it varies a bit, from about $.42 to $.83 per day in what I understand to be revenue.
Is this accurate? Does the amount sound reasonable? Do I need to seek out a different miner or cryptocurrency?