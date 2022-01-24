Noob question: Ballpark revenue? $0.70 per day on a 1060?

I basically wanted a space heater that pays me back during the winter, so I spent all afternoon learning about mining. I set up NiceHashOS on a machine with a geforce 1060. It should be about 20mh/s.

Nicehash's dashboard tells me [at best]:
Current mining profitability
0.00002304 BTC / 24h
≈ €0.72

So it varies a bit, from about $.42 to $.83 per day in what I understand to be revenue.

Is this accurate? Does the amount sound reasonable? Do I need to seek out a different miner or cryptocurrency?
 
Ceph92 said:
I'm guessing no. But it's free heat... maybe.

I actually haven't figured out where to set the $/KwHr on nicehash dashboard.

And I can't find my kill-o-watt!
You should find out what you pay for power and then use

Whattomine.com

To input your card and power prices and if will give you the best coin to mine AND the profit per day.
 
