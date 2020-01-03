Noob overclocking i9 and Gigabyte Aorus EasyTune

Discussion started by soupcxan, Jan 3, 2020 at 3:05 PM.

    soupcxan

    soupcxan

    Just built an i9-9900k on a Gigabyte Aorus Z390i Pro Wifi cooled by a Noctuna NH-D15. There's some EasyTune software from Gigbayte which has a button that says it runs all cores at 5.0Ghz or I can manually set the multiplier for all the cores to 50 (5.0Ghz). I'm using this rig for handbrake encoding.

    Monitoring the system while encoding - Task Manager reports both ways at 5.0Ghz. However, Core Temp reports much higher temps topping out at 100 degrees when I use the EasyTune 5.0ghz setting versus just changing the multiplier - also the encoding seems to be a few % faster with EasyTune. So why is 5.0Ghz not the same as 5.0Ghz? And is EasyTune bad (I assume it's thermal throttling when the cores hit 100 degrees)?

    I have not touched voltage settings - I can see they're fluctuating quite a bit based on Core Temp reporting. I guess they're on some kind of auto?
     
    Mega6

    Mega6

    Avoid EasyTune and get a grip on your overclocking. CPUZ will give you the proper core speed, multiplier and core voltage. I would trust Core Temp over EasyTune all day. Set windows power plan to high performance to lock your multiplier for testing. Once satisfied, you can go back to the balanced plan and let the OS take over. Test again.
     
