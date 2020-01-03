Noob overclocking i9 and Gigabyte Aorus EasyTune

Just built an i9-9900k on a Gigabyte Aorus Z390i Pro Wifi cooled by a Noctuna NH-D15. There's some EasyTune software from Gigbayte which has a button that says it runs all cores at 5.0Ghz or I can manually set the multiplier for all the cores to 50 (5.0Ghz). I'm using this rig for handbrake encoding.



Monitoring the system while encoding - Task Manager reports both ways at 5.0Ghz. However, Core Temp reports much higher temps topping out at 100 degrees when I use the EasyTune 5.0ghz setting versus just changing the multiplier - also the encoding seems to be a few % faster with EasyTune. So why is 5.0Ghz not the same as 5.0Ghz? And is EasyTune bad (I assume it's thermal throttling when the cores hit 100 degrees)?



I have not touched voltage settings - I can see they're fluctuating quite a bit based on Core Temp reporting. I guess they're on some kind of auto? ​