Noob kindly asks for help with custom loop (not sure what fittings I might need)

    lukx

    I'm totally green regarding custom loops so I'm not sure especially about fitting I might need.

    Here's what I put together so far (I have Asus Zenith II and Threadripper 3970X in Lian pc-o11dynamic xl rog case.

    I want to cool only CPU with water. I want the best of the best so price doesn't matter and this is it:



    CPU Block: Aquacomputer Cuplex kryos NEXT VARIO with VISION TR4, PVD/.925 silver

    Radiator: HardwareLabs The Black Ice® NEMESIS® GTR™ 360

    Pump and Reservoir:Singularity Protium 150 D5/Reservoir Combo Acrylic

    Tubing: inner 3/8" outer 5/8'" - PrimoChill LRT

    Fittings: Bitspower but no idea what I need, what kind, how many !!!



    Enything else I might need?
     
    lukx, Dec 28, 2019 at 10:29 AM
