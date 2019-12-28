Noob kindly asks for help with custom loop (not sure what fittings I might need)

I'm totally green regarding custom loops so I'm not sure especially about fitting I might need. Here's what I put together so far (I have Asus Zenith II and Threadripper 3970X in Lian pc-o11dynamic xl rog case. I want to cool only CPU with water. I want the best of the best so price doesn't matter and this is it: CPU Block: Aquacomputer Cuplex kryos NEXT VARIO with VISION TR4, PVD/.925 silver Radiator: HardwareLabs The Black Ice® NEMESIS® GTR™ 360 Pump and Reservoir:Singularity Protium 150 D5/Reservoir Combo Acrylic Tubing: inner 3/8" outer 5/8'" - PrimoChill LRT Fittings: Bitspower but no idea what I need, what kind, how many !!! Enything else I might need?