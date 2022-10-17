Noob in PC need help purchasing gaming laptop 800~1000€

Hello !



Budget : 800~1000€

Size : 15.6 inch or more

Screen resolution : 1920x1080 (or more ? Idk)

I dont have a main desktop pc

Dont care about battery life, I will play plugged

I would like to play primerily some AOE4, WOW, LOL all in ultra and some AAA high if possible or Medium/High

I dont know how much storage I need, 500go is good ?

I seen some promos on cdiscount but I will take all sites to buy from

I dont have a good knowledge of gaming PC so I trust you on brands

I live in France



Thanks in advance if you are taking time for helping me.

Also, can you please explain to me your choice ?