Noob in PC need help purchasing gaming laptop 800~1000€

Hello !
Budget : 800~1000€
Size : 15.6 inch or more
Screen resolution : 1920x1080 (or more ? Idk)
I dont have a main desktop pc
Dont care about battery life, I will play plugged
I would like to play primerily some AOE4, WOW, LOL all in ultra and some AAA high if possible or Medium/High
I dont know how much storage I need, 500go is good ?
I seen some promos on cdiscount but I will take all sites to buy from
I dont have a good knowledge of gaming PC so I trust you on brands
I live in France
Thanks in advance if you are taking time for helping me.
Also, can you please explain to me your choice ?
