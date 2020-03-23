Noob here - how to tell if I did new thermal paste OK

took the heat sink off a 5? year old nVidia video card (GeForce GTX550 Ti 1GB) that came with an HP desktop. the card has 2 DVI ports. I only have 1 DVI cable connected (does that not work it at hard?)I had some arctic silver heat conducting paste that's a few years old that I used after cleaning the surfaces.What's a good way to know if I did a good job with the thermal paste?I ran 1 stress test app - OCCT v5.5.5 and after 45 minutes it says the GPU temp is 75 deg C, while it says other temps in the box are in the 30s.Anyone know a good number for temp to tell if I did a good job on the thermal paste? With OCCT still running after 45 minutes,the GPU has gotten to steady state at 78 deg.But that's 1 monitor connected to it. It has 2 DVI and 1 HDMI port. If it's actually feeding 2 - 3 monitors, would it be working harder?Here's a couple pics of 2 apps I ran (concurrently) and their resultsI also put furmark on the machine. it says GPU is at 100%, mem at 40% and fan 49%. letting that run a couple hours, I get to about 79 deg. C.a) Am I working it as much as possible with that 1 monitor?b) does it seem that 80C is ok for the new paste I put on it?Interesting - if I stop the test and start it back up in a minute or so, it starts at mid 50s temperature (ie, it cools off fast?).thanks!