Noob here - how to tell if I did new thermal paste OK

M

mrshnatter

n00b
Joined
Mar 23, 2020
Messages
1
took the heat sink off a 5? year old nVidia video card (GeForce GTX550 Ti 1GB) that came with an HP desktop. the card has 2 DVI ports. I only have 1 DVI cable connected (does that not work it at hard?)

I had some arctic silver heat conducting paste that's a few years old that I used after cleaning the surfaces.

What's a good way to know if I did a good job with the thermal paste?

I ran 1 stress test app - OCCT v5.5.5 and after 45 minutes it says the GPU temp is 75 deg C, while it says other temps in the box are in the 30s.

Anyone know a good number for temp to tell if I did a good job on the thermal paste? With OCCT still running after 45 minutes,the GPU has gotten to steady state at 78 deg.

But that's 1 monitor connected to it. It has 2 DVI and 1 HDMI port. If it's actually feeding 2 - 3 monitors, would it be working harder?

Here's a couple pics of 2 apps I ran (concurrently) and their results

https://www.dropbox.com/s/7y0702mu5lv5883/1.PNG?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ma1hyl96elh0fhu/2.PNG?dl=0

I also put furmark on the machine. it says GPU is at 100%, mem at 40% and fan 49%. letting that run a couple hours, I get to about 79 deg. C.

a) Am I working it as much as possible with that 1 monitor?
b) does it seem that 80C is ok for the new paste I put on it?

Interesting - if I stop the test and start it back up in a minute or so, it starts at mid 50s temperature (ie, it cools off fast?).

thanks!
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
21,131
Arctic Cooling says Arctic Silver 5 has a shelf life of 12 months. While those temperatures are fine I'd buy a new small tube and redo it with fresh stuff. MX-4 would actually be preferable on a GPU over AS-5.

How did you apply it? I like to first spread a thin layer on the GPU surface first and then apply a drop in the center of varying size depending on GPU (2080 Ti is a big chip so I would use about a "pea" on it). MX-4 is non-conductive and non-capacitive unlike AS-5, so you wouldn't have to worry about spillover.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top