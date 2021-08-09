Noob 1080 card thinking of buying mining rig

pixellegolas

Hi! I am currently using nicehash for my gtx 1080 and doing around 32Mh. Started looking on another countries "craigslist" for some mining rigs and found some for about 4300USD. The owner says it is mining at 370Mh and about 900USD per month (quick currency exchange in head). Can this be? It will just take a couple of months before I see profit. Why would the owner not keep a machine that generates passive income? Someone I wrote to said he will move from a house to an apartment but that sounds dodgy.

Is there are reason to buy a rig today? Will there be something "huge" coming up that makes riggers want to sell?

This is the one I was looking at:

2x MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 3x 8GB
2x Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8GB
2x Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Aorus Master OC 8GB
MSI B450 Gaming Max Plus moderkort
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
8 GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 2666Mhz
2x Evga 700 BQ PSU - 1400W
Kingston A400 120 GB SSD
6x risers - V009S
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Sounds dodgey as hell, but who knows if he managed to get items for cheap before the jump in prices. Might just be looking to get out of it.

I just sold off my rack because I am moving to a smaller home. I may get back into it later on, but for now, I would rather get some cash at current prices with the unknowns of this home ownership.
 
pixellegolas

But what is the unknown. If it generates 370Mh right now it's looking good. Even though ETH 2.0 will come there will be other things like raven, or am I missing something? Is it not a good idea to invest in any mining rig right now? There was another guy who sold for around 2000k the generates 720USD per month
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

pixellegolas said:
But what is the unknown. If it generates 370Mh right now it's looking good. Even though ETH 2.0 will come there will be other things like raven, or am I missing something? Is it not a good idea to invest in any mining rig right now? There was another guy who sold for around 2000k the generates 720USD per month
I think the low price is his concern. Getting into crypto is smart, no matter the time. All coins have a value and raven is definitely on the rise. You'll hear people saying it's a bad time all the time. For years. In 2018 they would have told you it was bad, 2019, 2020 rise and repeat. The longer you wait, the worse.
 
pixellegolas

ok I did a realy calculation and it's 4900USD to be more exact. So that sounds to cheap? He writes about alot of waranties on each item so they are quite new

"The whole rig is built on components from July and has at least 3 year warranty, except the risers"
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

pixellegolas said:
ok I did a realy calculation and it's 4900USD to be more exact. So that sounds to cheap? He writes about alot of waranties on each item so they are quite new

"The whole rig is built on components from July and has at least 3 year warranty, except the risers"
I think that is a reasonable price. If you alright with overseas shipping, have at it. I would ensure they pay you with a method that allows you to make a complaint, ala paypal, for example.
 
pixellegolas

It is like craigslist here in my country so it should be fine. I would probably visit and make sure it works. But I would need to make a bankloan for this so I need to make sure there is nothing dodgy with mining in general and that people in the business know something is coming up. Attached is a file from his ad
 

