Noob 1080 card thinking of buying mining rig

Hi! I am currently using nicehash for my gtx 1080 and doing around 32Mh. Started looking on another countries "craigslist" for some mining rigs and found some for about 4300USD. The owner says it is mining at 370Mh and about 900USD per month (quick currency exchange in head). Can this be? It will just take a couple of months before I see profit. Why would the owner not keep a machine that generates passive income? Someone I wrote to said he will move from a house to an apartment but that sounds dodgy.



Is there are reason to buy a rig today? Will there be something "huge" coming up that makes riggers want to sell?



This is the one I was looking at:



2x MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ventus 3x 8GB

2x Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8GB

2x Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Aorus Master OC 8GB

MSI B450 Gaming Max Plus moderkort

AMD Ryzen 5 1600

8 GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4 2666Mhz

2x Evga 700 BQ PSU - 1400W

Kingston A400 120 GB SSD

6x risers - V009S