Non-Gigabyte OC Software option for Gigabyte card?

Just a quick question - I recently discovered that the Xtreme/Aorus Engine software for my Gigabyte GTX 1080 is causing the display to not be able to enter sleep mode. Problem is, without this software loaded and running, I am unable to overclock the card to my normal speeds.

Is there a decent alternative that would allow overclocking but not cause these sleep issues?
 
Thanks for the replies. I've heard about MSI Afterburner but I've also heard of it causing issues in some games. Is that just with the overlay, or the software itself?
 
Yep. Been using Afterburner since day one.

It doesn't help that Gigabyte's software has always sucked.
 
