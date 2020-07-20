Non-Gigabyte OC Software option for Gigabyte card?

MavericK
Zero Cool
Just a quick question - I recently discovered that the Xtreme/Aorus Engine software for my Gigabyte GTX 1080 is causing the display to not be able to enter sleep mode. Problem is, without this software loaded and running, I am unable to overclock the card to my normal speeds.
Is there a decent alternative that would allow overclocking but not cause these sleep issues?
