NON-Gaming Monitor Advice VA vs IPS.

So I recently got a used AW3423DWF for my main, but I need to replace my second monitor as well.



My second Monitor is used for Streaming/Content consumption (Youtube, Netflix, Hulu) and work. NOT GAMING. The DWF is the Gaming monitor



I have two questions:



1. If you had to chose between two features: OLED or a 4K monitor which would you pick for watching video? I am not going larger than 27" and 4K OLED 27 wont be out until next year.

2. If we exclude OLED, that means its a panel choice between a 4K IPS or a 4K VA. Of the two one has better color the other better contrast which is better for content consumption?



I am somewhat against getting an OLED for this due to the price and the fact 4K OLEDs will be out in the next 1-2 years so my thinking is to stay cheap, but persuade me differently.