Non-gamer Video Card Suggestions

M

MaxwellMiky

n00b
Joined
May 13, 2021
Messages
1
I am not a gamer but looking a building a PC for work/productivity. I have two monitors, one 4K and one 2560x1080.
What would a recommended graphic card be for this setup? Would like to get one for under $200 if possible. Looking at AMD 5800X so onboard graphics is not an option.
Thanks for the help!
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,098
Buying new or is used an option?

I think you can still get a decent deal on a Nvidia Pascal based Quadro (maybe a P400/P600) well within your budget. Should be fine for your needs as they will do 3x4K monitors if needed.
 
S

Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
4,932
Normally I'd recommend an nVidia 50 series (like 1050, 3050) but given the stupid mining craze/shortage, as kirby said a Quadro is probably the way to go.
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 11, 2001
Messages
10,131
Just buy an older card. Nvidia's current driver supports all the way back to the 600 series. So you could pick up something like a GTX660. The 660 could do 4K over Displayport and 2560x1080 over HDMI. AMD's current driver supports cards as old as the 7000 series, so you could get something like a Radeon HD 7700 and do the same.
 
X

x509

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,582
MaxwellMiky said:
I am not a gamer but looking a building a PC for work/productivity. I have two monitors, one 4K and one 2560x1080.
What would a recommended graphic card be for this setup? Would like to get one for under $200 if possible. Looking at AMD 5800X so onboard graphics is not an option.
Thanks for the help!
Click to expand...
Does your collection of application software include anything that relies on a GPU? Adobe comes to mind.
 
B

bigddybn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 21, 2006
Messages
7,376
If you just need a couple of video outputs the GT710 is always a solid cheap choice.
 
C

chameleoneel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
4,206
MaxwellMiky said:
I am not a gamer but looking a building a PC for work/productivity. I have two monitors, one 4K and one 2560x1080.
What would a recommended graphic card be for this setup? Would like to get one for under $200 if possible. Looking at AMD 5800X so onboard graphics is not an option.
Thanks for the help!
Click to expand...
Well you could get an 11700 or 11700K for similar performance and they come with the new XE graphics.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top