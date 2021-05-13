Non-gamer Video Card Suggestions

MaxwellMiky
I am not a gamer but looking a building a PC for work/productivity. I have two monitors, one 4K and one 2560x1080.
What would a recommended graphic card be for this setup? Would like to get one for under $200 if possible. Looking at AMD 5800X so onboard graphics is not an option.
Thanks for the help!
