Non-Bloated Driver Performance vs Bloatware included (GeForce Experience)

Mystique

Mystique

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2009
Messages
283
I have a trusty old 1080 Ti AIO Hybrid from way back that's surviving me through until hopefully a 3080Ti, which was doing just fine then after a few driver updates, it started having stuttering issues, frame drop, and other things. Some games, were worse than others; I primarily play Blizzard games and Overwatch & HOTS would lag suddenly and I didn't know why. Primarily, during the first 2-3 minutes of the game, the lag was the worst. We're talking 60+fps drops.

Seeing that my card was running <52c in CP2077, I decided my card was in perfect working order, and nothing else has changed. So then I started thinking they must've messed something up, or maybe even Windows 10 combined with NVidia did. Going back and forth to different drivers didn't do much to help. Maybe I didn't go far back enough, but to hell with that kind of solution, if you can call it one anyways.

Then I decided to go nuclear with any type of telemetry altogether. I rebuffed my W10 against Telemetry, then I installed NVCleanInstall_1.8.0, and I installed the latest Nvidia drivers (cleanly) with this tool. I only allowed PhysX and HDMI Audio, disabling all the other bloatware.

Now my FPS is constantly at 120 (my refresh rate) and I get zero stutter, and seemingly lots of other issues have gone away. Every game runs smoother. It's been a few days, and I just thought I'd share my results.

I don't know what Nvidia did to their drivers, and I don't want to speculate at the BS they are tracking, but I am never using GeForce Experience again.
 
Last edited:
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,617
You probably wiped out the shader cache in the process and that fixed the problem.
 
Mystique

Mystique

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2009
Messages
283
criccio said:
You probably wiped out the shader cache in the process and that fixed the problem.
Click to expand...
Definitely possible - installing with the clean option might've done the trick and I'm equating the success to something else. I didn't realize that a shader cache would cause those types of issues though, so that's definitely good to know.

When you do an organic "Clean Install" from Nvidia driver installation, I assume that's what wipes the shader cache? It doesn't do it unless it's clean?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top