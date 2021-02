I was planning on holding off getting a new GPU to avoid scalper pricing but the value of the 2 cards I have in my rig says now might be the time to sell. Having a hard time with a fair for both parties valuation. I have an EVGA SC and FE sitting in my rig under water and have no desire to re-attach the stock fans. Like to sell to forum member's as opposed to fleabay. What would be a good non a-hole price?