Nomination: DC'er of the Month: October 2025

Nominations are held for 10 days starting on the 1st of each month. The nominated people move onto a poll and the Poll will be open for 10 days following the end of the nomination thread. The remaining part of the month is reserved for congratulating the winner and have fun. Same as before, vote for whoever you want, for whatever reaons you want. If there is a tie, a runoff will be held. After the winner is chosen, they are interviewed so the entire team can see what makes them tick.



For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nominations thread because the only worthy candidates is the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year. The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps : The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round. If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held. Each step will last 10 days.