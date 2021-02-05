Nomination: DC'er of the Month: February 2021

I just posted the voting thread for January 2021. We have nominating and voting going on at the same time because we always start out the year a little behind due to the voting for DC'er of the Year.



Let's keep the nominations open until the voting is over for January 2021 DC'er of the Month.



Every month, the team gets a chance to choose someone they thought contributed greatly to the team, and give them a bit of recognition for it. At the beginning of each month, a nomination thread is held. Here is your chance to nominate whoever you think deserves recognition. Someone can be nominated for any reason. It does not matter if they designed some massive piece of software to help the team in some way, or simply added a few boxen to ramp up their production. Click to expand...

Nominations are held for 10 days starting on the 1st of each month. The nominated people move onto a poll and the Poll will be open for 10 days following the end of the nomination thread. The remaining part of the month is reserved for congratulating the winner and have fun. Same as before, vote for whoever you want, for whatever reaons you want. If there is a tie, a runoff will be held. After the winner is chosen, they are interviewed so the entire team can see what makes them tick.



For the [H]ard|DCer of the Year, there is no nominations thread because the only worthy candidates is the [H]ard|DCer of the Month winners for the current year. The poll to choose a winner is done in 2 steps : The first poll will include all 12 winners for the current year and we select only the best 4 winners which will participate in the next round. If there is a tie in the first 4 ranks, the tie winners will move together. In the second round, the one with the most votes will be declared the winner but if there is a tie, a runoff vote will be held. Each step will last 10 days. Click to expand...

Being that there is no cash flow funding the [H]ard|DCer award, there is only so much we can do in the way of prizes The [H]|DCers do not have a physical prize, but thanks to Kyle and the rest of the gang, we still have something to give winners. All winners will receive a custom title showing off their achievement. Click to expand...

To nominate someone, you must give at least a brief reasoning behind why they should be nominated.





Past winners cannot be nominated until one full year after they last won.



You cannot nominate yourself.



Hard DCer of the Year winners are excluded forever.



Any contestation or question about the nomination thread should be done via PM. Click to expand...

