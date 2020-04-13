Noise around the cpu and ram area and stuttering

afon1110

Apr 13, 2020
Hello, here follows my specifications i7 9700k at stock no OC, 16gb Corsair 3200MHz ram DDR4, Maximus hero xi wifi model motherboard,2080 super GPU and a samsung 970 m.2 as C drive and a 1tb samsung ssd for storage ( have also swapped PSU)
So i have been having stuttering in certain games like pubg and metro exodus and others but the GPU performs fine in games like gta 5 and F1 and also on Benchmarks like 3dmark and heaven with good scores for its model (reinstalled multiple times display drivers using DDU). I have reinstalled different windows 10 builds and on wards with no fix. I also noticed this card does have coil whine, but i have removed the gpu and have noticed that a weird buzzing sound like similar to coil whine near the cpu and ram area and noticed when downloading a game on steam that it gets more noticeable and when i do pause the download its not as bad. I have been trying to resolve this for the past 8 months to no avail, any possible support and ideas for a resolution would be appreciated. Thank you
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
pop a stand alone nic in and see what happens. ive seen(heard) lots of board with coil whine, i have several at work that scream during file transfers. the stuttering in online games suggests that there may be a problem with the integrated nic.
 
afon1110

Apr 13, 2020
thank you for the reply pendragon1, yes that also came to mind but I've disabled the wifi and lan drivers and played in single player and the stuttering is there. appreciate your support
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
are the intel chipset and storage drivers up to date? get the newest from intel not asus. bios up to date? does it happen with the gpu in the other slot? were one of those reinstalls to just an ssd to rule out the nvme?
welcome to [H] btw.
 
