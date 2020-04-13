Noise around the cpu and ram area and stuttering

Hello, here follows my specifications i7 9700k at stock no OC, 16gb Corsair 3200MHz ram DDR4, Maximus hero xi wifi model motherboard,2080 super GPU and a samsung 970 m.2 as C drive and a 1tb samsung ssd for storage ( have also swapped PSU)

So i have been having stuttering in certain games like pubg and metro exodus and others but the GPU performs fine in games like gta 5 and F1 and also on Benchmarks like 3dmark and heaven with good scores for its model (reinstalled multiple times display drivers using DDU). I have reinstalled different windows 10 builds and on wards with no fix. I also noticed this card does have coil whine, but i have removed the gpu and have noticed that a weird buzzing sound like similar to coil whine near the cpu and ram area and noticed when downloading a game on steam that it gets more noticeable and when i do pause the download its not as bad. I have been trying to resolve this for the past 8 months to no avail, any possible support and ideas for a resolution would be appreciated. Thank you