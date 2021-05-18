Noctua's Fanless 'Passive CPU Cooler' Slated to Arrive Soon...

Krenum
https://www.pcmag.com/news/noctuas-fanless-passive-cpu-cooler-slated-to-arrive-soon
"Noctua’s fanless CPU cooler is finally close to launching, with the Austrian company tweeting on Sunday that it's “coming very soon!”
In an email, Noctua also confirmed that "The cooler is indeed still on track for Q2. Pricing will be disclosed at launch.”
The company first introduced the idea for its “Passive CPU Cooler” at 2019’s Computex trade show. The product essentially nixes the fans on a standard CPU cooler and instead bulks up the metal heatsink to include bigger aluminum fins capable of distributing the heat".
"The prototype unit from Noctua ended up being quite large, weighing in at 3.3 pounds. But on the plus side, it generated no sound. Hence, the fanless design should appeal to PC builders who want a quiet desktop rig. No fans also means potentially less dust buildup. At most, Noctua’s cooler can run a CPU at 120 watts in an entire fanless case. If the desktop rig has some fans, then the threshold rises to 180 watts.
I'm excited for this, having built computers for 20+ years now & owned many of their products, IMO they have the some of the best cooling solutions around. Now days, Noctua is all I use. Can't wait to see the results on a Ryzen Platform at 65w & 125w.
