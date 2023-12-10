Noctua NH-L9x65 vs NH-L9A for my open case build

Rev. Night
I am building an open air case for downstairs and it has to hang on the wall. The reason is that the wires go straight to my tv, and everything is behind the wall and off the floor. I originally got what I thought was a low profile be quiet! BK031 Dark Rock TF 2, and it is somewhat low profile. But it sticks out like 5 inches. I knew what the size was before I bought, but some things just need to be seen etc..
I hate that it sticks out so much. Its a damn eyesore. I'm now looking at the Noctua NH-L9x65 and NH-L9A. The x65 is 65mm (2.5 inches) and the L9A is 37mm (1.5 inches). These are significantly less, and I love the 37mm.
My question is: If I only use this pc to internet browse and moderate gaming (ryzen 5700x/ 1080ti), is the L9A fine? The Noctua CPU compatibility charts for the L9A and the x65 show that identical performance for the 5700X I have on there now. For AM5, unless you are going after the big guns of 7800X3D or 7900s, they are the same for the low and mid range.
What do you all suggest? Price difference of $20 is irrelevant.
