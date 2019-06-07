Noctua NH-L9a 2 fans?

MuscleNerd
I'm about to finish my Node 202 build and I was contemplating attempting something, but I wanted to know if this would cause issues with the fans "fighting" each other...I'm not sure how else to word that.
The L9a uses a 92mm fan that is 15mm thick. I will be trying to overclock my 1700x as high as the system allows me too, but for additional cooling would throwing another 92mm x 15mm fan on top of the already existing one cause any issues ?
Clearly one way to test this is to try it, i get that, but I'm just looking for some insight form people who have tried this or have done something similar.
