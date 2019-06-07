Noctua NH-L9a 2 fans?

MuscleNerd said: Can you tell me why it wouldn't be a good idea? What could happen that would be bad? I agree with getting a 25mm instead, I'll just send back the 15mm and get the 25. Click to expand...

I think it would probably cause issues with the airflow from the top fan hitting the fins of the lower fan unless you had them perfectly synced up and aligned. Maybe not? There are heatsinks and radiators with push/pull configurations but always with the fans on either side.Plus the depth of a fan has a large effect on the amount of static pressure it can generate and I think even if you miraculously synced 2x 15mm fans at best you’d just be “channeling” the airflow through them without actually generating any more static pressure or increasing the volume of air sent through the heat sink.So basically I don’t think it would benefit in anyway and has the potential to be worse. A single 25mm fan vs a single 15mm fan will definitely be better at airflow and static pressure (just compare specs) but again, probably won’t change temps much. Look at the large heat sinks that have 2 fans and you can find benchmarks with people running 2 fans vs 1. Even then it’s usually not much difference.