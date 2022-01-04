Noctua NH-D15S and ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E motherboard

I had a question about the orientation of installing a Noctua NH-D15s fan on an Asus ROG Strix Z690-E motherboard.Specifically, the documentation for the NH-D15S, per Noctua's compatibility website,states that the cooler should be installable with the fan blowing across the case (turning it 180 degrees) rather than blowing through the top or having to turn in 90 degrees. However in several examples I've seen,the cooler is facing up or blowing through the top of the case (in the youtube video, he claims it touches the VRM heatsink if installed across directly contradicting Noctua's website)Just to make it interesting, other fans on the noctua website are specifically listed as requiring a 90 degree orientation, such as the nh-u12s, which is not the case for the D15s:So which is it? Can I install this cooler blowing across the case? Or are the videos/examples more reliable?Thanks.