Noctua NH-D15 memory clearance?

I'm gathering parts for a new Zen 2/Zen 3 build...the Noctua NH-D15 was my first choice in terms of CPU cooler but I'm not sure if my memory will fit...I want to get the G.Skill TridentZ Neo which is said to have a height of ~45mm...according to the Noctua NH-D15 specs it shows a max clearance of 32mm...but I've seen other people say it'll fit...anyone have any first hand knowledge about this?



if I can't get the NH-D15 anyone have any other recommendations...the mobo is the MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WiFi