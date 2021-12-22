Noctua NH-D15 LGA 1700 Spacer Confusion...

So I recently upgraded to the 12700K, (haven't built yet). I also ordered a new NH-D15, while reading the comments on Amazon, users stated that they are shipping with the Adler Lake 1700 brackets for the new Intel Processors, so I went ahead and ordered one. Looking at the box, it does indeed say that it supports LGA 1700, looking inside the box, I have two different spacer bags, one grey (for AMD), one *white.Here's where the confusion sets in, are the white ones for LGA 1700? The reason I ask is because Noctua sells the 1700 bracket kit with Blue spacers...I'm confused, does anyone know if these white spacers are just generic Adler Lake spacers and the blue spacers are shipped with the Chromax instead?Thanks.