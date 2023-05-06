Noctua NH-D15 chromax.Black - Fan Noise

I have been using it about a week and it was fine until I moved the middle fan to the outside as it was blocking the PCIe ejection lever.

If I unplug the fan the sound goes away. At low speed it's fine. It seems to change when I move the fan but is still there and louder when fan is fully clipped in.

If you turn up the audio you can hear it change.
 
Contact Noctua. They will replace it.
 
It seem like you can't mount the fan facing the heatsink? If I remove the fan it's ok again. If I touch the rubber corners (of one side) it's still ok but as I move\angle the fan towards the heatsink fins, it starts to whine.
 
