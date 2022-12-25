Noctua NH-D15 30% off, $99 at Amazon

Rev. Night

In theory the regular price is $149, and I have no idea how accurate that is. But right now it's $99 at Amazon.

I have this for my gaming PC and it keeps my OC 6700k whisper quiet. I also removed the stock fans and put on two A12x25s

For those that don't know, this dual tower cooler is a fucking behemoth

Rev. Night

Yeah I thought so? But I didn't know. Isn't Amazon notorious for pulling stunts like this? Hey guys it's $50 off just kidding it's always that price.

Fake news? My bad if so
 
Starfalcon

Starfalcon

I paid $110 for the first release of the chromax NH-D15, so yeah the price has gone up a bit.
 
