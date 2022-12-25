Noctua NH-D15 30% off, $99 at Amazon

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 688
In theory the regular price is $149, and I have no idea how accurate that is. But right now it's $99 at Amazon.
I have this for my gaming PC and it keeps my OC 6700k whisper quiet. I also removed the stock fans and put on two A12x25s
For those that don't know, this dual tower cooler is a fucking behemoth
Notebookcheck.net: Noctua NH-D15 premium CPU cooler 30% off on Amazon.
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Noctua-NH-D15-premium-CPU-cooler-30-off-on-Amazon.676540.0.html
