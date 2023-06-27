Noctua Introduces NM-DD1 Direct Die Kit for Delidded AMD AM5 Processors

Rev. Night
Noctua today introduced its new NM-DD1 direct die kit. Developed in cooperation with professional overclocker and direct die cooling expert Roman "der8auer" Hartung, the NM-DD1 is a mounting spacer kit that makes it possible to use a wide range of Noctua CPU coolers on delidded AMD AM5 processors. Removing the processor's integrated heat spreader (delidding) and putting the heatsink directly onto the dies allows for much more efficient thermal transfer and can thereby lower CPU temperatures significantly, with typical gains in the range of 10-15°C.
The NM-DD1 can be ordered exclusively via Noctua's website for a service charge of EUR 4.90.
Hmmm this interests me greatly. I had a 6700K that I delidded and was able to do a massive OC of 700mhz. Now obviously, the Ryzens wont be able to do that, but the temp drop does make me really excited.
My question is: how to delid? With my 6700K, I got a rockitcool guide that made it super easy. I looked at their website and they dont offer anything. I'm sure as hell not going to use a straight razor.
