Question: I want the "best" exhaust 140mm fan available for heat removal in a Fractal Design Torrent case. I have been researching Noctuas industrial NF-A14s and yes the noise levels can be high due to the 3-phase motor, but.. that means more air being pulled out. Just want to see if anyone has utilized this product for exhaust applications. For the Torrent I only have one slot to mount a 140mm fan in the back.