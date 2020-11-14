Noctua Fans for 3080 Deshroud in Bottom of Ncase M1 with Mesh Side Panels... Model and intake vs Outtake

Hi All,As the title says, can you please advice on which fans are best for attaching to the GPU hestsink. Noise is the biggest priority with thermal performance being a close second.2 x Noctua NF-A12x25Or2 x Noctua NF-F12 PWMI know the NF-A12 is regarded as the best, if not one for the best, all round fans money can buy, but I wasn't sure if the nf-f12, made for static pressure, would be better when zip tied directly to the hest sink (to eliminate any gap between hest sink and case fan locations).The will be a Nh-u9s cooling the cpu with a second matching fan mounted to either the rear fo the case or the other side of cpu cooler.I am considering having both the gpu and cpu both extracting. Alternively having the GPU intake and cpu extract, but I was concerned about hot air from the gpu affecting the psu and cpu. I welcome thoughts on this as well please.Thanks for the help