Noctua 3080 OC build in Torrent Compact case

I just finished this build. I really wanted a Asus Noctua 3080 OC. By luck I was able to get one and with the Torrent Compact case I set out to make a clean build with no cable management issues.
It took a while to get the right components and make everything fit together. Here is what it looks like.
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/edvb/saved/#view=XDs74D
It took a while to get the right components and make everything fit together. Here is what it looks like.
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/edvb/saved/#view=XDs74D