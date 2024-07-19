Nobody Wants to Die

Well worth it for the asking price if you are a fan of cyber-anything, noir, detective, good story, etc.This was totally off my radar until I saw this thread. It's an interactive story just as advertised.It's not very long but there is a lot of promise here for more of this and/or other projects down the road.Some of the gameplay mechanics for "detective work" reminded me of some Dishonored effects or more like Cyberpunk's braindances. I'm not trying to put this on the level of those games. I'm just trying to describe a ballpark frame of reference.There are tributes and hallmarks of all kinds for various noir and cyberpunk games and movies. Blade Runner, Bioshock, Altered Carbon, Dishonored, you name it...I was reminded of all of these and more while playing this. Production values are outstanding. No real performance issues to speak of. Unreal 5 engine does a great job.I think Critical Hit Games have something to build off of here and I hope they do it. They are certainly a group of developers to keep an eye on from here on out.Overall I think it's brilliant.Instead of watching Blade Runner 2049 for the billionth time now I can fire this up if I need to scratch an itch.It's on Steam now. It's "coming soon" to GOG. It's up to you how you want to do it.Support this. We need more games like this.