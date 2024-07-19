  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Nobody Wants to Die


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e95cTlyG1CI

A cyberpunk-noir detective thriller set in a Blade Runner / 1930s fusion setting, featuring gameplay that's similar to the detective bits in Arkham or Condemned: Criminal Origins.

Yeah it does look interesting. Marketing was apparently minimal. Story and visuals look good. Seems like a very fair price if you like these types of games, which I happen to.
 
I'm intrigued. I wasn't aware of it until this thread. It's a stylish walking simulator. Gameplay is lacking according the reviews but for $20 or so it probably deserves the support.
 
I think the story alone will be worth the price of entry. Several games with lighter gameplay elements like Firewatch and SOMA and What Remains of Edith Finch have been some of the most emotionally impactful and thought provoking. They tend to be somewhat polarizing (see Hellblade II for example) but folks who don't need constant action tend to love them for the overall story and experience.

The videos I've watched of the intro give me kind of Minority Report or I, Robot vibes, both of which I enjoyed. For those who are hesitant, give it 6 months or less and you'll probably be able to pick this up for closer to a tenner during the Christmas sale. According to the review I linked, this is even more "worth it" from a value perspective than Still Wakes the Deep, and that game is definitely on my list to get once it hits $20 or so.
 
This looks to have much more player involvement than Firewatch or What Remains of Edith Finch. Two games that I actually hated and wish I could get my time back from. They would not have been so bad had the story actually challenged the player instead of going with the most bland and predictable outcomes one could possibly have thought of.
 
LOL, I have some thoughts about WRoEF myself. I think I've only played about half of it so far though, and I'll reserve judgement for now so as not to derail this thread.

I agree though, this does seem to have more player involvement and I think there's a lot that we haven't seen yet. I've only watched a bit of the intro through, since I didn't want to spoil much of it. Don't like watching other players experience big moments in games before I've gotten to experience them myself - it removes some of the impact when you've seen it before and know what's going to happen.
 
I’ve been gaming since 1985, and, honestly, it’s weird that we’ve arrived at a point where you even had to say that.
 
Well worth it for the asking price if you are a fan of cyber-anything, noir, detective, good story, etc.
This was totally off my radar until I saw this thread. It's an interactive story just as advertised.

It's not very long but there is a lot of promise here for more of this and/or other projects down the road.

Some of the gameplay mechanics for "detective work" reminded me of some Dishonored effects or more like Cyberpunk's braindances. I'm not trying to put this on the level of those games. I'm just trying to describe a ballpark frame of reference.

There are tributes and hallmarks of all kinds for various noir and cyberpunk games and movies. Blade Runner, Bioshock, Altered Carbon, Dishonored, you name it...I was reminded of all of these and more while playing this. Production values are outstanding. No real performance issues to speak of. Unreal 5 engine does a great job.

I think Critical Hit Games have something to build off of here and I hope they do it. They are certainly a group of developers to keep an eye on from here on out.

Overall I think it's brilliant.

Instead of watching Blade Runner 2049 for the billionth time now I can fire this up if I need to scratch an itch. ;)

It's on Steam now. It's "coming soon" to GOG. It's up to you how you want to do it.

Support this. We need more games like this.
 
Nice, how well does it run on your hardware
I have a lowly 2070 laptop gpu so I am hesitant to buy new games that have good eye candy bc I won't be able to run them well on my 4k TV
 
It could stand some optimization but not egregious and especially for a non AAA title.

Frame of reference:

https://en.gamegpu.com/rpg/role-playing/nobody-wants-to-die-test-gpu-cpu

I am waiting for Digital Foundry and others to also work this game over. I did see several youtube videos for settings that might help for people to dial it in.

Anecdotes: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1939970/discussions/0/4516631080137952371/

You should be able to run it on that laptop. It's a good looking game even if you have to pull back on certain settings.

My biggest complaint (like everyone else) is that it's short and the ending can seem abrupt. I think there may be more coming down the road depending on how successful it is. For $20 or so it's fine.
 
I picked it up for a tenner on GOG this morning. Looking forward to diving in, given your endorsement.
 
