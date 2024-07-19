Nobody Wants to Die

peppergomez
I think the story alone will be worth the price of entry. Several games with lighter gameplay elements like Firewatch and SOMA and What Remains of Edith Finch have been some of the most emotionally impactful and thought provoking. They tend to be somewhat polarizing (see Hellblade II for example) but folks who don't need constant action tend to love them for the overall story and experience.I'm intrigued. I wasn't aware of it until this thread. It's a stylish walking simulator. Gameplay is lacking according the reviews but for $20 or so it probably deserves the support.
This looks to have much more player involvement than Firewatch or What Remains of Edith Finch. Two games that I actually hated and wish I could get my time back from. They would not have been so bad had the story actually challenged the player instead of going with the most bland and predictable outcomes one could possibly have thought of.I think the story alone will be worth the price of entry. Several games with lighter gameplay elements like Firewatch and SOMA and What Remains of Edith Finch have been some of the most emotionally impactful and thought provoking. They tend to be somewhat polarizing (see Hellblade II for example) but folks who don't need constant action tend to love them for the overall story and experience.
The videos I've watched of the intro give me kind of Minority Report or I, Robot vibes, both of which I enjoyed. For those who are hesitant, give it 6 months or less and you'll probably be able to pick this up for closer to a tenner during the Christmas sale. According to the review I linked, this is even more "worth it" from a value perspective than Still Wakes the Deep, and that game is definitely on my list to get once it hits $20 or so.
I’ve been gaming since 1985, and, honestly, it’s weird that we’ve arrived at a point where you even had to say that.Don't like watching other players experience big moments in games before I've gotten to experience them myself
Looking forward to reading your comments.I try to avoid spoilers as much as I can. I think I'm going to bite on this. It deserves the support.
Nice, how well does it run on your hardware
I have a lowly 2070 laptop gpu so I am hesitant to buy new games that have good eye candy bc I won't be able to run them well on my 4k TV
I picked it up for a tenner on GOG this morning. Looking forward to diving in, given your endorsement.Well worth it for the asking price if you are a fan of cyber-anything, noir, detective, good story, etc.
Overall I think it's brilliant.
Instead of watching Blade Runner 2049 for the billionth time now I can fire this up if I need to scratch an itch.
It's on Steam now. It's "coming soon" to GOG. It's up to you how you want to do it.
Support this. We need more games like this.