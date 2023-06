noblechairs ICON Series Desk Chair Review @ [H]

Reimu said:



They really do look like the Porsche seat, but the stitching work is something else.



I just got this chair (black fake leather, black stitching) last week from a friend who was "tossing it out" because he replaced it with a Herman Miller Embody. He said he had used it for 4-5 years, but shiiiiiat, it seems basically brand-new to me. Just some minor cosmetic damage to the seat section, mainly on the outside. Overall it's in excellent condition. No idea why he wanted to get rid of it. I gladly took it off his hands. My spine, ribs, neck and ass have never been so happy. Completely agree with yah Reimu and yodafunk . My friend lost the back pillow (which he barely used) but he did give me the head pillow. I don't really need to use it, but daaang if that's not a really nice quality pillow. The overall quality of everything related to this chair makes me almost feel bad I got all this for free. Almost. I mean I didn't ask for the chair, I didn't even know my friend had it until he hit me up asking if I wanted it. Christmas in June for me I guess (well actually it was still May when I got the chair). Or actually since my berfday is in August, this would be more like an early berfday present. Anyways, his brother is still using the version of this chair with real leather. He sees no reason to move to another chair at this time. I'm definitely gonna be using this chair for a long time.I used a DXRacer previously (forgot the model name), my skeleton was getting rocked from about 6-7 years of sitting in that thing. Not to mention numbness, pinched nerves, knots in my back, and my spine making trifling sounds. The material on the seat was coming off in a lot of places too. I should've put a cover on the seat. In the first few years it worked out great though. For years before that I stuck with cheap office chairs from Staples and OfficeMax and whatnot. I went through 4 of them, all different models (well the last two were the same model - I took one to work), and they all broke on me in the same way: the chair part broke completely off of the stand part. Now on this NobleChairs Icon Black, it feels like I've stepped up into a whole new level of chairs. Feels like luxury, and proper support for the vital pieces of my skeleton. It's already been doing wonders for me in the short time I've had it. I look forward to sitting in it every day. I can sit in it all fucking day without a concern. Plus I like how it looks. Most "gaming" chairs with that car-racing-seat vibe are too garish for me.The only problem was the chair is too tall for my desk. I solved that issue by raising the desk about 2.5-3" using blocks of wood. I wasn't about to pay $40 for the shorter gas piston. Plus I heard stories of how hard it can be to get the original piston out, and I didn't feel like dealing with that shit. In any case the chair is comfortable as-is. I'm 5'9", and while sitting all the way back in the chair my feet are resting flat and comfortable on the floor (in the chair's lowest position). Some say the arm-rests are too hard, but I got no real issues with them. I really can't find much to complain about with this chair. The seat is firm and supportive but just soft enough to be comfortable.I just can't believe how good my butt and back feel after hours of sitting in this thing. It's started to change my mind about paying more for chairs. Amazing build quality, looks good, and feels really dang good to sit in. I am so, so, soooooo happy my friend gave me this chair. In January I got a lightly-used RTX 3090 for free, so 2023 has been a very wweeiirrdd year for me so far. I had a 1080 Ti so getting that 3090 was awesome, but I think even if I had gotten something like a decent performance car for free I'd probably still say the best thing I got for free was this chair. I needed a new chair way more badly than I knew I did, and every day my body is very grateful for this new chair. Funny, whenever I get enough cash for new electronic equipment or PC components or car stuff, I never really think about my chair. Some equipment I've been meaning to upgrade for a long while include stuff like my HDTV (currently using a 37" Samsung LN37B650 from 2009), but man, if I had really known what chairs like this were like, I would have put them at the top of the list of stuff I need to get long ago. For those of us who basically live at our PCs, chairs like this are pretty much essential equipment. I really understand that now. I got a number of decades behind me, and the older I get, the more I really appreciate chairs like this.Completely agree with that too. Then again, I also took naps in my crappy DXRacer, so maybe I'm not the best judge. But reclining in this chair vs my old one feels like going from a flattened-out cardboard box to something made for royalty. It feels like trading in a Geo Prism for a Bugatti or Bentley. Most of my movie-watching is done at my PC, and I know that experience is also gonna be improved thanks to this new chair.