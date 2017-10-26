noblechairs ICON Series Desk Chair Review @ [H]

noblechairs ICON Series Desk Chair Review

While our previous reviews have been of "gaming" chairs, we today move to a more sophisticated take on your computer furniture needs with the noblechairs ICON series seating. This chair is described by the maker as being in the luxury category but carries with it a sub-$400 price tag.
 
Though I'm not in a rush to replace my existing chair, I've been eagerly anticipating this review. I think I've likely found my next replacement, for when the time comes. Thanks Kyle!
 
Wish I could butt-test it, but if it's about like a Merc seat, mine is comfortable for long trips.
 
Finally a chair for me, love firmer chairs, even wooden chairs (with nice proper curves) are more comfortable to me then the spongy thick foam lakes that engulf you and just makes you sweat. I don't think anyone can over emphasize a good computer chair for a good experience. Will put this on my wish list at Newegg for now. Great review plus being about the same height and weight helps for choosing this chair.
 
This review reminded me that my current leather chair is from 1998.... Maybe it's about time I get a new one. This chair looks quite nice too hmm...

My wallet sarcastically thanks you Kyle.
 
Definitely a knock-off of a 1990s porsche seat:

s-l500.jpg
 
The hard arm rest wouldn't bother me as much because I always bang my chair under the desk. I've seen plenty of chairs with cushy arm rest have tears and rips due to sliding under the desk.
 
Ok Kyle, here's an odd question... could you kick back in this thing and take a little 20 minute nap in it? I like firm and all, but I've been known to "power nap" on occasion and most of the firm chairs don't work for that.

Also.. would you sit in this and watch a movie?
 
Kyle,
How is the padding at shoulder height? I have a mesh chair that has started to stretch and let's my shoulder blade hit the cross brace,giving me a knot in my shoulder after a few hours of gaming.
 
I'm in the market for a new chair. I wish these were Prime eligible mainly for the return policy. I'm not comfortable buying this without sitting in one first. Great review though. I will keep my eye on these. It is getting harder to find a comfortable chair that I can take the arm rest completely off. I like to rest my arms on my desk and have the ability to push the chair all the way under when not in use.
 
pek said:
Kyle,
How is the padding at shoulder height? I have a mesh chair that has started to stretch and let's my shoulder blade hit the cross brace,giving me a knot in my shoulder after a few hours of gaming.
Sitting here in the chair, at this very moment, the back of the chair supports my spine fully up to between my shoulder blades. My shoulders barely touch the chair in an upright sitting position.
 
SeymourGore said:
Good review, Kyle!

I'm looking at purchasing this chair from Ikea and was hoping you could grab a unit and test it out before I make the purchase. It seems like a popular chair so I'm sure there'd be interest in the review.

http://www.ikea.com/ca/en/catalog/products/S99023601/
I am not sitting in that thing for a month. You are on your own. I think ikea has an easy return policy as well.

I have two new chairs on the way in now. One a "gaming chair" and the other is an office chair from a fairly well known provider.
 
CaptNumbNutz said:
Your ass must be numb from taking a serious pounding on a daily basis to even consider that chair.
OK, that post is not conducive to an intelligent conversation, but I agree with it 100%. I assumed he was messing with us.

Up next, the one month review of the most stable chair we have ever had in the office.

IMAG003.jpg
 
SeymourGore said:
Yar, more or less. No interest in one of those plastic chairs, but I think a [H] review that ends with Kyle getting an ass blister would make for an entertaining read.
Thanks. Thanks a lot.
 
CaptNumbNutz said:
Of course he was messing with us. He's a fellow GenMay brother and we have to bust each other's balls.

Speaking of busting balls... that's exactly what you're going to get if you sit on that milk crate the wrong way. Old man biology will make that outcome even more likely.:whistle:
What is effed up is that I have sat on enough milk crates for that to come to mind!
 
SeymourGore said:
Good review, Kyle!

I'm looking at purchasing this chair from Ikea and was hoping you could grab a unit and test it out before I make the purchase. It seems like a popular chair so I'm sure there'd be interest in the review.

http://www.ikea.com/ca/en/catalog/products/S99023601/
Just say no to Ikea chairs unless you're buying for a child. Oh wait, I just saw that pic, maybe you're joking.

Argh, the Icon chair is $369 for the "pleather" version. Hmmm

https://www.amazon.com/noblechairs-ICON-Black-Platinum-White/dp/B07123GJNY
 
My Icon should be here today. I wonder if the S300 will be as good, but I'm sure I'll be happy with the Icon after moving from using officemax specials for years.
 
Psyclops said:
My Icon should be here today. I wonder if the S300 will be as good, but I'm sure I'll be happy with the Icon after moving from using officemax specials for years.
Initially I like the icon better, but that may just be because I have gotten used to it over the last few months. Casters are better on the icon for sure.
 
I had been eyeing the icon for a while and picked one up based on Kyle's review. I have to say I'm not much a fan of the seat. The edge kinda digs in to my thighs, maybe an extra few inches of depth would have helped there. I also had issues getting the backrest screw covers on, and was told by support that the factory had included the wrong screws to mount them - which applies to all of them at the moment apparently. The screws should not come anywhere close to touching the upholstery, however if you actually try to use the included screws they will punch right through it if you manage to get them in far enough. Disregarding these other issues the build quality is fantastic, though I likely will not be keeping it in the end.
 
Kyle you still using the Icon? It and the Maxnomic are my 2 favorites, but I am leaning Icon.
 
I'm glad you're doing these chair reviews. Snagged a pair for the office and the wife and I love them. Great review, always love [H]'s thorough methodology.
 
I did pull the trigger on the Icon w/ leather. I couldn't be happier. Its awesome. I will say after this photo I put away the pillow. Not necessary at all.
 

I was so close to getting one of these but sadly a good price elsewhere pushed me away. They still look great though.
 
I just got this chair with the ottoman. I splurged out on it so I went with leather too. I love the firmness of this chair, and like yodafunk, there's no reason to use the pillows with the chair (save that for something else. They are soft and nice).

They really do look like the Porsche seat, but the stitching work is something else.

xruDzCs.jpg
 
Reimu said:
I just got this chair with the ottoman. I splurged out on it so I went with leather too. I love the firmness of this chair, and like yodafunk, there's no reason to use the pillows with the chair (save that for something else. They are soft and nice).

They really do look like the Porsche seat, but the stitching work is something else.

I just got this chair (black fake leather, black stitching) last week from a friend who was "tossing it out" because he replaced it with a Herman Miller Embody. He said he had used it for 4-5 years, but shiiiiiat, it seems basically brand-new to me. Just some minor cosmetic damage to the seat section, mainly on the outside. Overall it's in excellent condition. No idea why he wanted to get rid of it. I gladly took it off his hands. My spine, ribs, neck and ass have never been so happy. Completely agree with yah Reimu and yodafunk. My friend lost the back pillow (which he barely used) but he did give me the head pillow. I don't really need to use it, but daaang if that's not a really nice quality pillow. The overall quality of everything related to this chair makes me almost feel bad I got all this for free. Almost. I mean I didn't ask for the chair, I didn't even know my friend had it until he hit me up asking if I wanted it. Christmas in June for me I guess (well actually it was still May when I got the chair). Or actually since my berfday is in August, this would be more like an early berfday present. Anyways, his brother is still using the version of this chair with real leather. He sees no reason to move to another chair at this time. I'm definitely gonna be using this chair for a long time.

I used a DXRacer previously (forgot the model name), my skeleton was getting rocked from about 6-7 years of sitting in that thing. Not to mention numbness, pinched nerves, knots in my back, and my spine making trifling sounds. The material on the seat was coming off in a lot of places too. I should've put a cover on the seat. In the first few years it worked out great though. For years before that I stuck with cheap office chairs from Staples and OfficeMax and whatnot. I went through 4 of them, all different models (well the last two were the same model - I took one to work), and they all broke on me in the same way: the chair part broke completely off of the stand part. Now on this NobleChairs Icon Black, it feels like I've stepped up into a whole new level of chairs. Feels like luxury, and proper support for the vital pieces of my skeleton. It's already been doing wonders for me in the short time I've had it. I look forward to sitting in it every day. I can sit in it all fucking day without a concern. Plus I like how it looks. Most "gaming" chairs with that car-racing-seat vibe are too garish for me.

The only problem was the chair is too tall for my desk. I solved that issue by raising the desk about 2.5-3" using blocks of wood. I wasn't about to pay $40 for the shorter gas piston. Plus I heard stories of how hard it can be to get the original piston out, and I didn't feel like dealing with that shit. In any case the chair is comfortable as-is. I'm 5'9", and while sitting all the way back in the chair my feet are resting flat and comfortable on the floor (in the chair's lowest position). Some say the arm-rests are too hard, but I got no real issues with them. I really can't find much to complain about with this chair. The seat is firm and supportive but just soft enough to be comfortable.

I just can't believe how good my butt and back feel after hours of sitting in this thing. It's started to change my mind about paying more for chairs. Amazing build quality, looks good, and feels really dang good to sit in. I am so, so, soooooo happy my friend gave me this chair. In January I got a lightly-used RTX 3090 for free, so 2023 has been a very wweeiirrdd year for me so far. I had a 1080 Ti so getting that 3090 was awesome, but I think even if I had gotten something like a decent performance car for free I'd probably still say the best thing I got for free was this chair. I needed a new chair way more badly than I knew I did, and every day my body is very grateful for this new chair. Funny, whenever I get enough cash for new electronic equipment or PC components or car stuff, I never really think about my chair. Some equipment I've been meaning to upgrade for a long while include stuff like my HDTV (currently using a 37" Samsung LN37B650 from 2009), but man, if I had really known what chairs like this were like, I would have put them at the top of the list of stuff I need to get long ago. For those of us who basically live at our PCs, chairs like this are pretty much essential equipment. I really understand that now. I got a number of decades behind me, and the older I get, the more I really appreciate chairs like this.

FrgMstr said:
100% on both.
Completely agree with that too. Then again, I also took naps in my crappy DXRacer, so maybe I'm not the best judge. But reclining in this chair vs my old one feels like going from a flattened-out cardboard box to something made for royalty. It feels like trading in a Geo Prism for a Bugatti or Bentley. Most of my movie-watching is done at my PC, and I know that experience is also gonna be improved thanks to this new chair.
 
