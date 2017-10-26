noblechairs ICON Series Desk Chair Review @ [H]

I had been eyeing the icon for a while and picked one up based on Kyle's review. I have to say I'm not much a fan of the seat. The edge kinda digs in to my thighs, maybe an extra few inches of depth would have helped there. I also had issues getting the backrest screw covers on, and was told by support that the factory had included the wrong screws to mount them - which applies to all of them at the moment apparently. The screws should not come anywhere close to touching the upholstery, however if you actually try to use the included screws they will punch right through it if you manage to get them in far enough. Disregarding these other issues the build quality is fantastic, though I likely will not be keeping it in the end.