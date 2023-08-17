No VPN at coffee house

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
3,341
I only experience this once. Not a big deal but still like to use a VPN when on public WiFi if cellular data signal sucks. For some odd reason they would not allow a VPN no matter what I tried.

This is not the point of the story. The question is what is the service that lets you still kinda use a like a VPN even at coffee shops like these ? I know it exist I seen it before. Just can't remember the name of the site or service.
 
If you have an enterprise router, you can set up a login just like corporate networks so you don't have to worry about most anything trying to block since enterprise stuff 'just works' for this type of application.

As long as your service is running on port 80, there's nothing that should be blocking it at all.
 
