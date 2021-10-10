No video signal until I get to Windows

Nebell
[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 20, 2015
1,999
I'm having this issue where my monitor (Asus Rog Strix XG438Q) doesn't show anything until I get into Windows. Which means I can't see BIOS when I want to enter it.
This is while it's connected with HDMI to MSI 2080Ti.
I think I have to use DisplayPort cable but I have no idea where it is. Or maybe it was when I used the integrated HDMI port.
Besides my monitor only supports 4k/120hz through HDMI so I'd rather not switch cables around.
Does anyone know what's causing this issue and how to fix it?
