No video signal until I get to Windows

I'm having this issue where my monitor (Asus Rog Strix XG438Q) doesn't show anything until I get into Windows. Which means I can't see BIOS when I want to enter it.



This is while it's connected with HDMI to MSI 2080Ti.

I think I have to use DisplayPort cable but I have no idea where it is. Or maybe it was when I used the integrated HDMI port.

Besides my monitor only supports 4k/120hz through HDMI so I'd rather not switch cables around.



Does anyone know what's causing this issue and how to fix it?