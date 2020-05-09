No THX Spatial with Razer Kraken Tournament and MSI B450 GAMING PLUS MAX

Kraken razen tournament THX spatial headphonesTHX spatial speakers are selectedThere is not surround sound even with synapse installedsound is very poor of I would be expecting from these headphonesWindows 10 shows only Window Sonic for headphones is availableWhen I do calibration tests of surround THX Spatial Audio Demo at synapse appthere is no difference when I move audio pointswhere to download THX spatial drivers and allow Windows 10 use them?Or is surround sound that bad and over hyped?