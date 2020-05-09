No THX Spatial with Razer Kraken Tournament and MSI B450 GAMING PLUS MAX

B450 GAMING PLUS MAX MSI
Kraken razen tournament THX spatial headphones
THX spatial speakers are selected
There is not surround sound even with synapse installed
sound is very poor of I would be expecting from these headphones
Windows 10 shows only Window Sonic for headphones is available
When I do calibration tests of surround THX Spatial Audio Demo at synapse app
there is no difference when I move audio points
where to download THX spatial drivers and allow Windows 10 use them?
Or is surround sound that bad and over hyped?
Kraken razen tournament THX spatial headphones
THX spatial speakers are selected
There is not surround sound even with synapse installed
sound is very poor of I would be expecting from these headphones
Windows 10 shows only Window Sonic for headphones is available
When I do calibration tests of surround THX Spatial Audio Demo at synapse app
there is no difference when I move audio points
where to download THX spatial drivers and allow Windows 10 use them?
Or is surround sound that bad and over hyped?